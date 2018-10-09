LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Senate Ethics Committee has a recommended a rule change that would require state senators who are attorneys or consultants to disclose relationships and income involving lobbyists.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the rule change recommended Monday comes in the aftermath of several lawmakers being convicted of or pleading guilty to federal crimes, including a case involving a lobbyist.

Senators would be required to file a financial disclosure statement with the Secretary of the Senate by Jan. 31 of each year for the preceding calendar year.

Democratic Sen. Will Bond, who is an attorney, says he doesn’t think the disclosure helps the public.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jonathan Dismang says legislators employed by lobbyists shouldn’t be offended by the proposed rule.

The rule needs full Senate approval.

