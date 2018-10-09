PINE LAWN, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say an intruder has shot and killed a 20-year-old woman after forcing open the back door of a suburban St. Louis apartment.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in Pine Lawn. The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released. Another woman who was upstairs at the time heard the shooting but was unharmed.

The North County Police Cooperative’s chief, John Buchanan, says authorities have no suspects. Buchanan has asked the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to investigate.

Last month, 69-year-old Isaac Patterson was killed in a home invasion about a half mile away. No one has been arrested in the man’s death, but Buchanan says he doesn’t think the killings are connected. He says the woman’s death is “an isolated situation.”

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com





