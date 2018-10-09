ERIE, Pa. (AP) - The attorney representing a man accused of killing his wife and tossing her body into Lake Erie is arguing that she killed herself because she was upset that her husband had been having an affair.

The Erie Times-News reports that defense attorney Bruce Sandmeyer argued Tuesday that 49-year-old Christopher Leclair was “overwhelmed” and “simply did not want people to know” that his wife had taken her own life.

Sandmeyer conceded that Leclair was cheating on 51-year-old Karen Leclair in the months before she died in the summer of 2017, and he also acknowledged that his client bound her body with rope and dropped it into the lake from their commercial fishing boat.

But he says a forensic pathologist will testify that the gunshot wound is consistent with a self-inflicted wound.

