Four Maryland high schoolers were injured after being hit by a car while waiting for the bus on Tuesday morning.

All four students attend John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring, the school tweeted. Their parents were notified by the high school.

In total, seven were injured and five were transported to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, news station WTOP first reported.

The police confirmed on Twitter that the driver stayed at the scene. They closed down a section of the Northbound Georgia Avenue — between Hewitt Avenue and Aspen Hill Road — in order to investigate.

WTOP said the students were outside Rita’s Italian Ice shop on Georgia Avenue when they were hit by the car around 7 a.m.





