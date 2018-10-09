Hillary Clinton rejected comparisons Monday between the sexual-misconduct allegations facing her husband versus those made against Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh and President Donald Trump.

“There’s a very significant difference,” Mrs. Clinton told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in an interview.

The former Secretary of State pointed to the years-long investigation by special counsel Ken Starr into President Bill Clinton, which concluded in 1998 that the Democrat lied under oath about having sexual relations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

“And that is the intense, long-lasting, partisan investigation that was conducted in the ‘90s,” said Mrs. Clinton. “If the Republicans starting with President Trump on down want a comparison, they should welcome such an investigation themselves.”

Her response drew a blistering response Tuesday from Juanita Broaddrick, who has long alleged that Mr. Clinton raped her in 1978 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

“YOU LYING HYPOCRITE @HillaryClinton,” tweeted Ms. Broaddrick. “My case was NEVER litigated!! That’s why I’m calling for an investigation now.”

Ms. Broaddrick posted a White House petition last week calling for a federal investigation into her allegations and other “sex crimes committed by Bill Clinton.”

Justice Kavanaugh was accused last month by Christine Blasey Ford of sexually assaulting her 36 years ago when they were teenagers, which he denied, toward the end of his Supreme Court confirmation process.

The FBI conducted a supplemental investigation into the allegations as part of his sixth federal background check. His nomination was confirmed Saturday by the Senate on a 50-48 vote.

Mr. Trump has denied claims that he groped and kissed women without their permission, despite a famous tape in which he brags about grabbing women by the genitals.

The interview, conducted in Oxford, England, came with Mrs. Clinton participating in a two-day program to mark the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which included unveiling a statue of former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.





