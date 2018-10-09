LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) - Two northern Idaho newspaper carriers say they were shot at while delivering papers.

Donna Correll and her husband, Dane, tell the Lewiston Tribune that someone shot at their vehicle while they were driving on their usual paper route outside of Lapwai early Monday morning.

Correll says it was too dark to see where the shots were coming from.

They say after they realized someone was shooting at them, they drove back into town to contact Nez Perce police.

Correll said Monday that they later discovered three bullets had entered their truck.

She feels grateful that they were not hurt.

A Nez Perce officer has confirmed that the Corrells vehicle was shot, but declined to release additional details Monday.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

___

Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.