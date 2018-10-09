FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky judge says he will rule in the next 10 days whether a referendum to change the state’s constitution can continue.

Earlier this year the state legislature agreed to let voters decide whether to change the state’s constitution to give victims the same rights as people accused of crimes in the judicial system. The effort is known as “Marsy’s Law,” named after a California college student who was murdered in the 1980s.

The Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers says voters can’t understand what the amendment does because the question posed on the ballot does not tell them. Attorney Sheryl Snyder says the law lets the General Assembly write the question and the courts should defer to lawmakers’ wording.

Judge Thomas Wingate heard arguments in the case on Tuesday.





