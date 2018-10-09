LOS ANGELES (AP) - Officials say a new police task force targeting people who aren’t allowed to have guns has led to the arrest of 35 individuals and the seizure of more than 100 firearms since June.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra touted the Los Angeles County task force’s work at a news conference Tuesday but acknowledged that an ever-increasing backlog of prohibited possessors remains.

Overall since 2013, Becerra says agents with his office have seized more than 18,000 guns from people on the state’s Armed Prohibited Person System.

More than 10,000 people remain on that list, and Becerra says between 60 and 100 people are added every day.

He says “keeping up is difficult” and called on the state Legislature to help reinforce the resources targeting those with illegal weapons.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.