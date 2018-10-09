By - Associated Press - Tuesday, October 9, 2018

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing a longtime friend who slept with his wife.

The Northwest Florida Daily News reports that jurors found Oscar Castaneda-Lopez guilty last week of first-degree murder, and a judge sentenced the man immediately after that.

Authorities say Castaneda-Lopez stabbed Osvaldo Torres-Michua nearly a dozen times at his Destin home in July 2016. Another man later helped Castaneda-Lopez bury the body in a wooded area of Walton County.

Information from: Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.), http://www.nwfdailynews.com


