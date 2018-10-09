If you think politics is already a bloodsport, Michael Avenatti reportedly wants to make it a literal bloodsport.

According to Dylan Byers, the senior media reporter for NBC News, Stormy Daniels’ lawyer is challenging the president’s son to an MMA fight.

“I’m having lunch with Michael Avenatti at the Vanity Fair Summit and he’s proposing a three-round mixed-martial arts fight with Donald Trump Jr. for charity. No joke,” he wrote Tuesday afternoon on Twitter, tagging the accounts for both men.

I’m having lunch with Michael Avenatti @MichaelAvenatti at the Vanity Fair Summit and he’s proposing a three-round mixed-martial arts fight with Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr for charity. No joke. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) October 9, 2018

Mr. Avenatti, who also was instrumental recently in bringing uncorroborated sexual-misconduct accusations against Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, said he would be willing.

“This would be for two great causes. I’m in,” he wrote on Twitter.

This would be for two great causes. I’m in. https://t.co/zo46yhsXCi — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 9, 2018

Mr. Avenatti said his share of the purse would be split equally between two causes that would get under the Trump skin.

“My portion of the proceeds will be split 50% to rebuilding Puerto Rico and 50% to @RAINN,” he wrote.

Mr. Trump had no immediate reaction.

But should he (literally) toss his hat in the ring, Mr. Trump could train under one of the most legendary coaches in the fight game.

Pat Miletich, also a former champion in the UFC’s early days and a member of its Hall of Fame, responded to Mr. Byers‘ tweet by downplaying the seriousness of a fight — and then offering his services to one side.

“Except none of you can bust a grape and I’ll gladly train Jr to smoke you in the cage,” he wrote.

Except none of you can bust a grape and I’ll gladly train Jr to smoke you in the cage. — Pat Miletich (@patmiletich) October 9, 2018

He later replied to an incredulous person: “Shhhhh I’m trolling and having fun over here, bud.”

Shhhhh I’m trolling and having fun over here, bud. — Pat Miletich (@patmiletich) October 9, 2018

Mr. Miletich, perhaps his tongue in his cheek still, also suggested that organizers would “probably need to test the lawyer for performance enhancing substances.”





