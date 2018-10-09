BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A Republican lawmaker from eastern North Dakota has been charged with driving under the influence.

KQDJ Radio reports Rep. Craig Headland, of Montpelier, was arrested late Saturday night on Interstate 94 in Stutsman County.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Headland refused a field chemical test and was arrested. An initial court appearance has been scheduled for Nov. 7.

Headland did not immediately return telephone calls seeking comment on Tuesday.

Headland is a farmer who was first elected to the state House in 2002. He is seeking re-election for District 29, which includes Foster County, rural Stutsman County and parts of Eddy and LaMoure counties.





