WASHINGTON (AP) - Notable firings and resignations from President Donald Trump’s White House since he took office on Jan. 20, 2017.

-Oct. 9: Trump announces U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s resignation, effective at end of the year.

-Aug. 29: Trump announces that White House Counsel Don McGahn would leave sometime in the fall.

-July 5: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt

-June 5: Communications aide Kelly Sadler

-April 12: Deputy national security adviser Ricky Waddell

-April 11: Deputy national security adviser Nadia Schadlow

-April 10: Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert

-March 28: Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin

-March 22: National security adviser H.R. McMaster

-March 13: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

-March 12: Special assistant and personal aide to the president John McEntee

-March 6: Economic adviser Gary Cohn

-Feb. 28: Communications director Hope Hicks

-Feb. 7: Staff secretary Rob Porter

-Dec. 13, 2017: Communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault Newman

-Dec. 8, 2017: Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell

-Sept. 29, 2017: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price

-Aug. 25, 2017: National security aide Sebastian Gorka

-Aug. 18, 2017: Chief strategist Steve Bannon

-July 31, 2017: Communications director Anthony Scaramucci

-July 28, 2017: Chief of staff Reince Priebus

-July 21, 2017: Press secretary Sean Spicer

-May 30, 2017: Communications director Michael Dubke

-May 9, 2017: FBI Director James Comey

-March 30, 2017: Deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh

-Feb. 13, 2017: National security adviser Michael Flynn





