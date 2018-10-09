NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A Jersey City police officer involved in a scheme to get officers paid for off-duty work they didn’t perform is now headed to prison.

James Cardinali was sentenced Tuesday to a year and a day behind bars. He had pleaded guilty in July 2017 to conspiracy to commit fraud.

The 38-year-old Cardinali’s duties had included serving as the “pick coordinator” for Jersey City’s South District, meaning he assigned officers to various off-duty details.

On multiple occasions, Cardinali asked some vendor representatives to sign vouchers that falsely indicated an officer had completed an assignment for them. When the officers were paid for those assignments, some of the money was given to Cardinali.

Besides his prison term, Cardinali must also pay restitution of $166,255 and forfeit $39,587.





