SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a police pursuit of a theft suspect driving a stolen vehicle ended when the vehicle crashed in a driveway.

The chase through Springfield started around 1 a.m. Tuesday, when police responded to reports that a woman was stealing items out of cars. The suspect drove off and a pursuit ensued.

The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle struck a pole and then a pickup truck parked in a home’s driveway. The suspect’s vehicle then flipped over onto its side.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody, but her name was not released. Authorities say charges against her are pending, but further details have not been disclosed.





