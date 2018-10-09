GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in front of a house in Grand Forks.
Authorities say officers were called to the scene about 10 a.m. Tuesday and found man was deceased. Police have not released his name so relatives can be notified first. Officials haven’t said if there are any signs of foul play.
