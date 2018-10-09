HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) - Police in Connecticut are investigating a report by a 19-year-old man who said he had arranged to meet a prostitute, but was robbed by two men instead.

The alleged victim told Hamden police Sunday that he had arranged to meet a prostitute in the city on Friday afternoon.

He told police that upon arrival at the arranged meeting site, he was robbed by two men who said they had a gun.

The men stole $140 the victim had on his person, then forced him into the backseat of his vehicle and drove to several ATMs where he was forced to withdraw an additional $600.

The victim was then driven to New Haven where he was released.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.