OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A high school in central Omaha has been placed on lockdown after a reported stabbing.

Television station KETV says Omaha police confirmed that the Burke High School was put on lockdown around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday after the report of a stabbing.

Police say there could be two victims and that a suspect has been arrested.

Police have not released any of the names of those involved, the medical conditions of any victims or any details of the incident.

___

Information from: KETV-TV, http://www.ketv.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.