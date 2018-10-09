By - Associated Press - Tuesday, October 9, 2018

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A high school in central Omaha has been placed on lockdown after a reported stabbing.

Television station KETV says Omaha police confirmed that the Burke High School was put on lockdown around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday after the report of a stabbing.

Police say there could be two victims and that a suspect has been arrested.

Police have not released any of the names of those involved, the medical conditions of any victims or any details of the incident.

