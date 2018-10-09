PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say a woman shot her neighbor twice, leaving him in critical condition.

Police say the unidentified woman argued with her neighbor Monday morning, and then shot the 24-year-old man in the stomach and lower hip. Authorities say the man was transported to a city hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police have released few details about the shooting or a possible motive. They have not yet charged the woman, and say she was legally permitted to carry a weapon.

Police are investigating.





