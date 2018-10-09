ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) - Prosecutors say a man convicted in the strangulation death of his wife in the New Jersey home they shared with a child has been sentenced to 32 years in prison.

The Union County prosecutor’s office says 43-year-old Abayuba Rivas of Elizabeth was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years for aggravated manslaughter and a consecutive seven-year term for endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors say he must serve at least 85 percent of the manslaughter term before being eligible for parole.

Authorities said Rivas killed 32-year-old Karla Jose Villagra Garzon in March 2014 and left her body on a mattress in the basement of an abandoned home 10 miles away. Jurors deliberated for four days in July before acquitting him of murder but convicting him on the other charges.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.