SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) - A Texas sheriff’s deputy responding to a domestic disturbance has been shot and law enforcement personnel have swarmed a home in which a woman and child were temporarily held hostage.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls says the deputy was shot early Tuesday after approaching the home near Sugar Land, southwest of Houston.

Nehls says the deputy was shot in the leg and is being treated at a hospital for wounds not considered life-threatening.

The unidentified gunman fired at other deputies who then responded to the scene.

Nehls says deputies responded after receiving a call from a woman saying she was threatened by her husband.

He says a woman and young child later were released from the home but it wasn’t clear if the woman was the same who called authorities earlier.

The gunman remains inside the home.





