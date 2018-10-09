By - Associated Press - Tuesday, October 9, 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A Tucson man has been sentenced to 10 1/2 years in prison for a domestic violence death.

Pima County prosecutors say Christopher Raboin was sentenced Monday in the November 2015 death of his girlfriend.

Authorities say 46-year-old Rosalia Gilbert was found dead in her home and had been bludgeoned.

Raboin was originally booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

He recently pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case.


