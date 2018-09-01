FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers has been arrested on a charge of marijuana possession with his spot on the roster in question as the club prepared to make final cuts.

Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said the former Baylor basketball player was arrested Friday night for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. The 24-year-old Gathers was released on bond Saturday morning.

Gathers hadn’t played football since middle school when the Cowboys drafted him in 2016. He showed promise in the preseason last year before a concussion sustained near the end of training camp sidelined him for the season.

Before the arrest, Gathers was in danger of getting cut with the Cowboys set to reduce their roster to 53 players for the regular season.

Attorneys for Gathers say their client “apologizes to his teammates and the Cowboys organization for any distraction his arrest may cause as the team prepares to start the season.”

___

