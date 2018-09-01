President Trump told Congress Saturday not to “interfere” with his NAFTA negotiations or he’ll cancel outright the revised free-trade deal with Mexico, an agreement that could leave out Canada.

“Congress should not interfere w/ these negotiations or I will simply terminate NAFTA entirely & we will be far better off,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “There is no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal. If we don’t make a fair deal for the U.S. after decades of abuse, Canada will be out.”

Mr. Trump notified Congress Friday that he was moving ahead with a U.S.-Mexico deal to replace NAFTA, possibly without Canada, signaling that talks with Ottawa had bogged down. Congress will be asked to ratify the deal after 90 days.

The president said Saturday that the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada “was one of the WORST Trade Deals ever made.”

“The U.S. lost thousands of businesses and millions of jobs,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “We were far better off before NAFTA - should never have been signed. Even the Vat Tax was not accounted for. We make new deal or go back to pre-NAFTA!”

The “vat” is a value-added tax on services and goods exported from the U.S.

The president was spending Saturday at his golf course in northern Virginia, while much of official Washington was attending the funeral service for Sen. John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral. Mr. McCain, who clashed often with Mr. Trump, made it known before his death that he didn’t want the president to attend the service.





