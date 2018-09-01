PHOENIX (AP) - A judge has barred the public release of body-camera videos taken by police officers who responded to a struggle along Interstate 10 in which an Arizona state trooper was killed.

Judge Warren Granville says in a ruling Tuesday that Arizona law recognizes a strong policy of open access to public records, but he also raised the issue of fair-trial rights.

He says potential jurors would be exposed to excerpts of the videos if it were released.

The ruling came in the case of Isaac King.

He’s charged with murder in the July 25 shooting death of Trooper Tyler Edenhofer in Avondale.

The struggle began after troopers responded to a call that a person was throwing rocks at vehicles.

Another trooper was wounded.

King has pleaded not guilty to the charges.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.