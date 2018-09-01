YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) - A judge has rejected a challenge to Eastern Michigan University’s decision to drop four athletic teams.

Critics say EMU violated the state’s open meetings law when the school eliminated wrestling, men’s swimming, softball and women’s tennis. But Court of Claims Judge Stephen Borrello ruled in favor of EMU on Thursday and dismissed the case.

EMU says it argued that it didn’t violate the open meetings law because eliminating sports programs was an administrative decision that didn’t require approval from the Board of Regents.

The decision to drop the four teams was announced in March. Separately, a federal lawsuit challenging the elimination of women’s teams is pending.





