Saturday, September 1, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) - Police have been questioning a suspect in the rape of an 11-year-old girl assaulted by a man who climbed into her Brooklyn bedroom earlier this week while she was asleep.

The man was in custody Saturday, three days after he allegedly entered through her family’s second-floor apartment window in the Prospect-Lefferts Gardens neighborhood.

The suspect was captured on a surveillance video and found a half dozen blocks from the crime.

No charges have been filed.


