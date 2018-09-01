NEW YORK (AP) - Police have been questioning a suspect in the rape of an 11-year-old girl assaulted by a man who climbed into her Brooklyn bedroom earlier this week while she was asleep.
The man was in custody Saturday, three days after he allegedly entered through her family’s second-floor apartment window in the Prospect-Lefferts Gardens neighborhood.
The suspect was captured on a surveillance video and found a half dozen blocks from the crime.
No charges have been filed.
