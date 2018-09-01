ATLANTA (AP) - An off-duty Georgia police officer was shot during an attempted robbery in Atlanta but managed to return gunfire and wound the two suspects.

Atlanta police tell news outlets that the officer was with a group of people leaving a lounge early Saturday when two men tried to rob him. A police spokesman says the officer shot both suspects, who were hit in the arms and legs. In the exchange of gunfire, the officer was hit in the stomach. The officer works for the South Fulton Police Department.

All three were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. Authorities say the suspects had non-life threatening injuries; the officer was reported in stable condition.

The names of the officer and the suspects have not been released.





