CHICAGO (AP) - Three Chicago teenagers are reported in critical condition after being shot near a South Side high school.
Authorities say the teens, ages 16, 17 and 18, were taken Monday to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The 16-year-old old was shot in the left shoulder, the 17-year-old was struck in the upper left leg and the 18-year-old was wounded in the right arm and left armpit.
Two victims ran to Chatham Academy High School. Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the third victim was found a short distance away.
Police said they could not immediately say if the victims were students at Chatham Academy High School.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.