CHICAGO (AP) - Three Chicago teenagers are reported in critical condition after being shot near a South Side high school.

Authorities say the teens, ages 16, 17 and 18, were taken Monday to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The 16-year-old old was shot in the left shoulder, the 17-year-old was struck in the upper left leg and the 18-year-old was wounded in the right arm and left armpit.

Two victims ran to Chatham Academy High School. Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the third victim was found a short distance away.

Police said they could not immediately say if the victims were students at Chatham Academy High School.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.