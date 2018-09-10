Americans are higher on the economy than they’ve been in years — but still don’t much care for the job President Trump is doing, according to the latest Quinnipiac University Poll, released Monday.

A majority give Mr. Trump poor marks for leadership, say he’s “not level-headed” nor does he care about average Americans, and 55 percent say he’s “not fit” to serve as president.

But the good news for him is a plurality — 48 percent say he’s mentally stable, compared to 42 percent who say he’s not.

Those surveyed also generally believe the allegations lodged by an anonymous administration official in The New York Times that people inside government are working to thwart the president’s worst decisions — but a majority also said it was wrong of the author to publish the criticism anonymously.

The brightest spot for the president was on the economy, where 70 percent of respondents said things are “excellent” or “good.” That matches the record high in the Quinnipiac poll.

But the president isn’t enjoying the fruits.

“The economy booms, but President Donald Trump’s numbers are a bust. An anemic 38 percent approval rating is compounded by lows on honesty, strength and intelligence,” said Tim Malloy, the poll’s assistant director.

The president’s trustworthiness score, with just 32 percent saying he is honest, is the lowest in a year, as is the 51 percent of respondents who called the president “intelligent.”

The poll also showed the bind Mr. Trump is in. While a strong plurality of people had an unfavorable view of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, just 29 percent of people surveyed agreed with Mr. Trump’s repeated threats to fire him.

Quinnipiac surveyed 1,038 voters from Sept. 6 to 9 for the poll, which had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.