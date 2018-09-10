Fess up.

The majority of U.S. voters — 53 percent, say that the anonymous author of a recent New York Times op-ed bashing President Trump’s leadership should have signed the editorial and “resigned in protest” according to a new American Barometer poll conducted by Hill.TV and the HarrisX polling company.

Another 47 percent said the mysterious official was right to remain unnamed, and continue to block Trump’s actions.

“A majority of Republican respondents said the official did not handle the situation correctly, with 77 percent saying they should have signed the op-ed and stepped down in protest, while 23 percent of Republicans said the piece should have been published anonymously,” the poll reported.

“Meanwhile, 64 percent of Democratic respondents said the op-ed should have been published anonymously, while 36 percent said the official should have signed the article and resigned,” the survey found.

“It sounds kind of nice, I think, to say that somebody should resign in protest. That sounds like a ‘Jimmy Stewart comes to Washington’ kind of thing so that’s probably why it gets majority support. But we’ll see where this goes, moving forward,” Frank Newport, editor-in-chief of the Gallup poll, told Hill.TV anchor Joe Concha in an interview.

Age made a difference in the findings. The survey showed 58 percent of 18- to 34-year-olds polled said the piece should have been published anonymously, while 42 percent said the piece should have been signed and the official should have stepped down.

The American Barometer poll was conducted on Sept. 8 and 9 among 1,000 registered U.S. voters.





