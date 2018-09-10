President Trump could declassify documents related to Carter Page and Bruce Ohr this week, according to a report from Axios Monday morning.
Unnamed allies close to the president told Axios reporters that the president is expected to release the information about the investigation into Mr. Page, a former campaign staffer, as well as Mr. Ohr’s work at the Justice Department.
On Thursday, several House Republicans, including Freedom Caucus members Rep. Jim Jordan, and Rep. Mark Meadows, joined in a press conference to directly askMr. Trump to release the documents.
Specifically, they wanted the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act application used to wiretap Mr. Page. The information on Mr. Ohr is related on his activity at the DOJ that Republicans say lead to the creation of the infamous Steele dossier.
“The American public deserves the opportunity to review its content to judge for themselves,” Rep. Jody Hice tweeted after the conference.
Mr. Trump has previously hinted he would declassify these documents. Hours before the Republican press conference on Thursday, the president referenced “maybe declassification to find additional corruption” in a list of reasons that are driving “the deep state and the left” crazy.
• This article was based in part on wire service reports.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.