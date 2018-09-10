MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say five people were hospitalized after an early morning shooting at a Tennessee nightclub.
Memphis Fire Department watch commander Shane Walker said he didn’t know how many of the injured suffered bullet wounds in the shooting, which happened at about 3:25 a.m. Monday at the Purple Haze nightclub.
He said no one was killed but he did not know the victims’ conditions.
News outlets say four people were shot and a fifth suffered an undisclosed injury.
It was not immediately clear if the shooting took place inside or outside the after-hours club, which is just steps from historic Beale Street.
