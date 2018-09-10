A Georgia charter school is reinstituting corporal punishment for the new school year.

The Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics in Hephzibah sent consent forms home with students informing parents of the paddling policy and asking for their consent.

According to the Augusta CBS affiliate, about one-third of the 100 forms that have been returned gave the K-9th academy permission to paddle the child.

“In this school, we take discipline very seriously,” Jody Boulineau, superintendent of GSIC, told WRDW-12 TV station. “There was a time where corporal punishment was kind of the norm in school and you didn’t have the problems that you have.”

GSIC is a public charter school that opened in 2015 and emphasizes a Classics-model education.

According to consent forms obtained by WRDW, which lay out in detail the procedures, paddling can only be used for a third offense that gets a student sent to the principal’s office. No more than three swats can be given, the paddle must be under a specified size, and another adult must be present.

If parents refuse permission to paddle, the substitute for corporal punishment will be five days suspension, WRDW reported.

“I’ve heard, ‘Great, it’s about time, we’re so glad that this is happening again, they should’ve never taken it out of schools.’ All the way to, ‘Oh my goodness, I can’t believe you are doing that,’” Mr. Boulineau told the station.

“I honestly feel like it’s something that’s not going to be used very often. Sometimes it’s just kind of the threat of it being there becomes a deterrent in itself,” he concluded.





