A U.S. district judge denied bail to alleged Russian agent Maria Butina on Monday, arguing she poses a serious flight risk before her trial, according to several media reports.

Ms. Butina was charged by the Justice Department with acting as a foreign agent to influence the U.S. political system in July without registering. According to the FBI, she posed as a student at American University despite working on behalf of the Russian government.

She has denied all allegations.





