COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A grand jury has upheld the use of deadly force by an Ohio sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a teenage boy during a scuffle outside a juvenile courtroom.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday that no charges will be filed against Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Scarborough for the January shooting.

Cuyahoga County prosecuted the case after prosecutors in Columbus excused themselves because of working relationships with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Scarborough fatally shot 16-year-old Joseph Haynes after an altercation broke out when he was escorting the boy and his mother from the courtroom.

The boy’s lawyer, Jennifer Brisco, has previously said Haynes became upset when the deputy threatened to arrest him at the end of a hearing. She declined to comment Monday.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.