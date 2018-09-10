HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut authorities say a 67-year-old man who was seen choking his girlfriend on a front lawn before a neighbor intervened has been charged with assault.

Hamden Police say Aaron Farrar was arrested Saturday and charged with strangulation, assault and breach of peace.

Investigators say Farrar and his 37-year-old girlfriend were riding in a car when they got into a verbal dispute and the girlfriend tried to jump out of the car. Police say Farrar then got out of the car and began choking, punching and slapping her.

Police say a neighbor who witnessed the assault intervened and Farrar attempted to flee in his car. Police say the girlfriend had head and neck injuries.

Farrar is scheduled to appear in court Monday and it wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

This story has been corrected to show Farrar was arrested Saturday, not Sunday.





