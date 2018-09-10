MESQUITE, Nev. (AP) - Police in southern Nevada say a 14-year-old girl from the Phoenix area has been safely recovered and a 21-year-old man is in custody after a reported abduction and Amber Alert in Arizona.

Mesquite police Officer Quinn Averett says Jonathan Ricarrdo Carson was arrested Sunday on felony and misdemeanor charges including battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

He was being held at the Mesquite Detention Center pending an initial court appearance and the naming of a lawyer to his defense.

Police say Carson also was sought on warrants alleging military desertion and criminal charges in Arizona.

The Amber Alert was issued Sunday by the police in Surprise, Arizona, after the girl was reported missing Saturday.

Mesquite is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northeast of Las Vegas.





