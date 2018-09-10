BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Police in Burlington, Vermont, are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man.

Officials say the man was engaged in a recreational boxing match Saturday evening. Police say they responded around noon Sunday when they were contacted by the man’s roommate.

First responders performed life-saving measures, but the man died.

Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact them.





