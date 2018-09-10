By - Associated Press - Monday, September 10, 2018

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine are searching for a man who they say stole medication from a drugstore.

Augusta Police Sgt. Eric Lloyd says the robbery happened at a Walgreens Pharmacy in Augusta Sunday morning. Lloyd says the suspect gave a pharmacist a threatening note before he stole a narcotic medication.

The suspect fled on foot. Police say they found a discarded black sweatshirt in front of a church near the pharmacy.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone who has information about the robbery is asked to contact the Augusta Police Department.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide