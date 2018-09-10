AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine are searching for a man who they say stole medication from a drugstore.
Augusta Police Sgt. Eric Lloyd says the robbery happened at a Walgreens Pharmacy in Augusta Sunday morning. Lloyd says the suspect gave a pharmacist a threatening note before he stole a narcotic medication.
The suspect fled on foot. Police say they found a discarded black sweatshirt in front of a church near the pharmacy.
No one was injured in the robbery.
Anyone who has information about the robbery is asked to contact the Augusta Police Department.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.