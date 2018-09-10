COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Columbus police say an armed man who threatened to shoot patrons at an after-hours club has been injured in a police-involved shooting.
Authorities say two police officers responded to the Columbus club around 5:30 a.m. after the suspect threatened people. Police say the suspect was shot during a confrontation.
The man was taken to Grant Medical Center where he’s listed in critical condition. Both officers involved in the shooting weren’t injured.
No further information was immediately available.
