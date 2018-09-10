Another summit between President Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un is in the works, the White House said Monday.

Mr. Trump recently received a letter from Mr. Kim that requested another powwow on denuclearization and the president agreed, said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“We are already in the process of coordinating that,” she said, declining to provide details about possible dates or locations for the meeting.

She said it was a “very warm and very positive letter.”

Process toward denuclearizing North Korea stalled since the two leaders met in June in Singapore.

But Mr. Trump has begun citing renewed optimism, including a major military parade Saturday in North Korea which did not include the customary display of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

“This letter was further evidence of progress in that relationship,” Mrs. Sanders said.





