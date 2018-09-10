BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Authorities are announcing the details of a new investigation into decades-old abuse at St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington.
The investigation follows a recent Buzzfeed News article about child abuse at Roman Catholic orphanages, including St. Joseph’s, which closed in the 1970s. That article included allegations of a boy being thrown from a window to his death, beatings by nuns, a girl forced to slap herself 50 times and children being locked in an attic.
Vermont State Attorney General T.J. Donovan is announcing the joint local-state task force Monday at the Burlington Police Department.
The Roman Catholic bishop of Burlington said the diocese will cooperate fully with investigators.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.