House Republicans announced legislation Monday to permanently lock in last year’s tax cuts, looking to remind voters of the surging economy — and the GOP’s role in helping it get there — in the weeks before the November election.

The three bills are being dubbed Tax Reform 2.0, and would make good on President Trump’s repeated calls on Congress to go beyond the $1.5 trillion package he signed last year.

The new legislation would make permanent all of last year’s tax breaks for individuals, while also boosting incentives for retirement savings and giving startups and small businesses more lenient tax treatment.

“Under our new system, we’re seeing incredible job growth, bigger paychecks, and a tax code that works on behalf of families and American businesses. Now it’s the time to ensure we never let our tax code become so outdated again,” said Rep. Kevin Brady, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, which announced the bills.

GOP leaders have said they want to hold a vote in the House by the end of September, giving their members a chance to crow about last year’s tax cuts, and to force Democrats to explain their opposition amidst a surging economy.

The bills are likely to be more political statement than policy accomplishment, since it’s doubtful they would survive a Democratic filibuster in the Senate.

Unlike last year’s tax cuts, this new package is not protected by a budget, which would have circumvented the filibuster.

Democrats, though, were eager for the chance to attack the tax cuts.

“The first Republican tax law hasn’t helped workers get ahead – wages aren’t keeping up with inflation, costs for health insurance and prescription drugs are rising, and companies are laying people off and shipping jobs overseas,” said Rep. Richard Neal, the top Democrat on Ways and Means. “This new tax legislation is more of the same – it disproportionately benefits the wealthiest Americans while growing the nation’s debt even more.”





