The Trump administration will take steps to close the Palestine Liberation Organization office in Washington, D.C., a senior Palestinian diplomat confirmed Monday.

Senior diplomat Dr. Saeb Erekat demanded the international community to intervene in what he argued were U.S. “attacks against the international system as a whole” to defend Israel.

“We have been notified by a US official of their decision to close the Palestinian Mission to the US. This is yet another affirmation of the Trump Administration’s policy to collectively punish the Palestinian people, including by cutting financial support for humanitarian services including health and education,” he said in a statement.

CBS News and the Wall Street Journal both reported the decision early Monday morning.

It comes after the Trump administration cut about $25 million in aid on Saturday originally allotted for Palestinians in East Jerusalem hospitals.

National Security Adviser John R. Bolton will formally close the PLO’s doors on Monday until they join the negotiation table with Israel, the Wall Street Journal reported. Mr. Bolton’s speech will also reportedly threaten to sanction the International Criminal Court if it agrees to a Palestinian request that the U.S. and Israel be investigated.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.