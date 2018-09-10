President Trump slammed Bob Woodward’s new book “Fear: Trump in the White House” on Monday after the D.C. rumor mill continues to portray his administration as chaotic and divided.
Mr. Trump tweeted out a quote from an interview Mr. Woodward did on NBC’s “Today” show Monday morning, suggesting the network caught the veteran journalist red-handed lying in the book.
In context, however, host Savannah Guthrie asked the question to get Mr. Woodward’s take on the controversy regarding the use of anonymous sources in journalism.
“The incidents are not anonymous,” Mr. Woodward said, describing how each event was documented with date, time, and participants.
Ms. Gurthrie pressed Mr. Woodward on the statements his book attributes to Chief of Staff John Kelly and Secretary of Defense James Mattis, which both have denied.
“They are not telling the truth,” Mr. Woodward said.
