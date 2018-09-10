President Trump has canceled a campaign rally Friday in Mississippi because of the the approach of Hurricane Florence, his re-election campaign announced Monday.

“With Hurricane Florence on its way, we determined that this is the safest decision,” said Michael Glassner, campaign CEO.

The National Weather Service upgraded the storm to a Category 4 hurricane Monday as it churned toward the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic coast.

Mississippi is not within the area meteorologists expect to be affected by the hurricane. However, the storm is not expected to make landfall until Friday and the path could change.

Mr. Trump had been scheduled to hold “Make America Great Again” rallies Thursday in Missouri and Friday in Mississippi.

The Missouri rally was still on. There was no word on whether the Mississippi event would be rescheduled.

The president was headed to Mississippi to help Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith’s run in a special election in November.

The Hyde-Smith campaign said she agreed with the president’s decision.

“Cindy is honored to have President Trump’s endorsement and support in this year’s election. However, as our neighbors on the East Coast prepare for Hurricane Florence’s landfall, we agree with the decision to cancel this Friday’s rally,” the Hyde-Smith campaign said in a statement.

“Mississippi residents understand what it’s like to prepare for, endure and recover from a major hurricane,” the campaign said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people in the path of the storm.”

Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Mrs. Hyde-Smith to fill the vacancy left by Sen. Thad Cochran, who resigned in April because of health problems.

Mrs. Hyde-Smith faces Democrat Rep. Mike Espy in a special election to finish Mr. Cochran’s term that ends in 2020.





