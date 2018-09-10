President Trump on Monday mocked former President Obama for betting against the economic boom under Mr. Trump, taunting him with the recent 4.2 percent GDP growth.

“‘President Trump would need a magic wand to get to 4% GDP,’ stated President Obama. I guess I have a magic wand, 4.2%, and we will do MUCH better than this! We have just begun,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The president took aim at Mr. Obama after he took the unusual step last week of hitting the campaign trail to criticize his successor.

The economy grew at a 4.2 percent rate in the second quarter, the best performance in nearly 4 years.

Mr. Trump also retweeted a cartoon posted by @trueamerica1st in which Charlie Brown muses: “Obama says Trump is doing a terrible job, then he takes the credit for how well the country is doing under Trump.”

The president and Republicans have made the economy their top argument to voters in the midterm elections as they fight to keep GOP majorities in the House and Senate.

“The Economy is soooo good, perhaps the best in our country’s history (remember, it’s the economy stupid!), that the Democrats are flailing & lying like CRAZY! Phony books, articles and T.V. ‘hits’ like no other pol has had to endure-and they are losing big. Very dishonest people!” Mr. Trump tweeted.





