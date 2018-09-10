The White House on Monday doubled down on Present Trump’s call for the Justice Department to investigate who penned an anonymous New York Times op-ed and claimed to be part of a “resistance” inside the administration.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the Justice Department should determine if any laws were broken.

“It is something the Department of Justice should look into and it is up to them to make the determination,” Mrs. Sanders said at a White House briefing. “If that individual is in meetings when national security is being discussed or important topics and they are attempting to undermine the executive branch, I would certainly think that is problematic and something that the Department of Justice should look into.”

Asked whether the White House was administering lie-detector tests to root out the culprit, she said the device was not being used and there were no plans to use one.

Mrs. Sanders said White House officials come to work every day focused on helping the American people and did not want to focus on the “coward” who wrote the anonymous op-ed.

The New York Times described the author as a senior administration official, a title that could apply to hundreds of people scattered across scores of agencies in Washington.

In the op-ed, the official claimed to be part of a cabal inside the administration that is working to protect the country from Mr. Trump’s impulsive and erratic behavior.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.