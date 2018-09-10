White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday blasted reporters for entertaining talk about using the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

She said it was insulting to the Americans who voted for Mr. Trump.

“That that is actually being discussed is ridiculous and frankly insulting to the nearly 62 million people that came out an overwhelming support this president, voted for him, supported his agenda and are watching and cheering on as we successfully implement that agenda every day,” she said.

The Constitution’s 25th Amendment sets the process for replacing a president or vice president who dies, becomes incapacitated or is removed from office.

Democrats began musing about using it last week in response to Bob Woodward’s new book “Fear” that portrays Mr. Trump’s behavior as dangerously erratic.

The issue gained more interest when the New York Times ran an anonymous op-ed attributed to a senior administration official who claimed a “resistance” inside the administration was working to protect the U.S. from Mr. Trump.

Mrs. Sanders said speculation about using the 25th Amendment was “about as ridiculous as most of Bob Woodward’s book.”





