Conservative commentator Ann Coulter on Tuesday stood up for beleaguered Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a Tweet, while taking a swipe at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“How about directing some of this Twitter venom toward Mitch McConnell, the man who is wrecking your presidency, rather than the AG who’s saving it,” Coulter wrote in response to a Trump tweet.

Earlier the day, President Trump quoted Fox Business Channel host Lou Hobbs, claiming the Department of Justice was no different than it was when President Obama’s Attorney General Eric Holder was running things.

“ERIC Holder could be running the Justice Department right now and it would be behaving no differently than it is @LouDobbs,” Mr. Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

Mr. Trump’s tweet is latest salvo as his relationship with Mr. Sessions continues to devolve over the past several months. In a late August interview with Bloomberg, Mr. Trump indicated that the attorney general could be removed after the midterm elections.

It is not the first time Ms. Coulter has come to the attorney general’s defense. Last year, she said the president needs to “be a man” and fire Mr. Sessions rather than continue to browbeat him over his recusal from the Russia investigation.

An early supporter of the president, Ms. Coulter has blamed Mr. McConnell for a failure to pass legislation implementing the president’s agenda. She sent out a second tweet Tuesday blasting McConnell after the president criticized Senate Minority Leader Charles Schemer, New York Democrat.

“If ONLY you had some ally in the U.S. senate, some tiny crevice where GOPS could get a toehold. Who’s the Senate Majority Leader again?” she tweeted.





